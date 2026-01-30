West Bengal SSC written exams to recruit non-teaching staff in March

Around 16 lakh candidates have already applied for the two posts. Of them, approximately 8.13 lakh candidates have applied for Group-C posts, while about 8.20 lakh candidates have applied for Group-D posts.

By: PTI
2 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 10:26 AM IST
The written examination for Group C and Group D posts will be conducted on March 1 and March 8, respectivelyThe written examination for Group C and Group D posts will be conducted on March 1 and March 8, respectively (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ representative)
Make us preferred source on Google

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the West Bengal School Service Commission will hold written examinations for non-teaching staff in state-run and state-aided schools on March 1 and 8, an official said on Thursday.
The School Education Department received a green signal from the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ to proceed with the exams, and accordingly, the notices were being uploaded.

The written examination for Group C and Group D posts will be conducted on March 1 and March 8, respectively, the WBSSC official said.

There are 2,989 vacancies in Group-C and 5,488 in Group-D.

Around 16 lakh candidates have already applied for the two posts. Of them, approximately 8.13 lakh candidates have applied for Group-C posts, while about 8.20 lakh candidates have applied for Group-D posts.

The tests will be conducted across over 1,500 examination centres.

The Group-C written test will be of 60 marks and the Group-D test of 40 marks.

However, the SSC has made it clear that “tainted” non-teaching staff, whose jobs were invalidated in the SC order on April 3, 2025, will not be allowed to sit for the examinations.

The Commission has already published a list of 3,512 tainted candidates-1,363 in Group-C and 2,349 in Group-D.

 

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ajit pawar and sharad pawar
NCP factions were ready for a Feb 8 merger announcement, process remains ‘on course’
RTI Act, Economic Survey 2025-26, Budget session, Economic survey, Narendra Modi, macroeconomic fundamentals, Indian economic growth, Indian economy, Indian express news, current affairs
‘Act never intended as a tool for idle curiosity’: Economic Survey calls for re-examination of RTI Act
Daldal Movie Review: The film stars Bhumi Pednekkar in the lead role.
Daldal Review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi in Freedom at Midnight.
How Nikkhil Advani's Freedom at Midnight uses Mahatma Gandhi assassination not as a polarising event, but a unifying one
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
achaar, indian pickles, pickles, varities of achaar
More than just a side dish: From spicy mango wedges to treacly berries, exploring varieties of pickles that define Indian cuisine
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Michael Nobbs, the dosa-loving hockey coach who made India one of the fitness teams, passes away
FILE PHOTO: Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs passed away on THursday aged 72.
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
How Airtel customers can activate Adobe Express Premium for free
The user will be able to access 250 generative AI credits every month, premium image and video templates, over 200 million Adobe Stock photos and videos, and over 30,000 fonts. (Image: Express Image)
More than just a side dish: From spicy mango wedges to treacly berries, exploring varieties of pickles that define Indian cuisine
achaar, indian pickles, pickles, varities of achaar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement