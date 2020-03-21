West Bengal postpones HS, Class 11 exams: Partha Chatterjee

Revised dates to be announced post April 15 (Source: CBSE/Twitter) Revised dates to be announced post April 15 (Source: CBSE/Twitter)

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has postponed the Higher Secondary Uccha Madhyamik, class 11 examinations to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Higher Secondary examinations scheduled to be held on March 23, 25 and 27 have been postponed. The dates of the examinations will be notified after April 15.

The West Bengal Higher Secondary examinations are left with some major papers physics, accountancy on March 23, chemistry, economics, journalism and mass communication on March 25 and, to end with, statistics, geography on March 27, 2020.

The students have appeared in the physiology, sociology papers on March 21, amid heavy precautions to fight corona virus. The students were provided with masks and hand sanitisers at the time of entering the examination centres, the official said.

Earlier, stating that “only four papers are left” state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee told indianexpress.com that the exams will be held as per schedule; which have now been postponed too.

The government has instructed to close all administrative offices, public institutions, pubs and restaurants till March 31. Till now, the state has three positive coronavirus cases.

The evaluation process of the Madhyamik or class 10 examination is going on, and the result will be declared by May-end. Last year, the class 10 result was declared on May 21, and around 86.01 per cent students cleared the board examinations successfully. The Uccha Madhyamik result was announced on May 27, 2019.

