West Bengal pending HS exams from June 29

The pending examinations of West Bengal Higher Secondary, Uccha Madhyamik 2020 will be conducted from June 29. Education Minister Partha Chatterjee announced the dates of postponed Uccha Madhyamik examinations 2020 on Tuesday, the remaining papers are scheduled to be held on June 29, July 2 and 6, 2020.

Earlier, the examinations were scheduled to be held on March 23, 25, 27, but were postponed due to lockdown induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The council will ensure every arrangement at the examination centres to maintain the guidelines of social distancing. “The students will be allowed in the examination centres wearing masks, and the sitting arrangements will be made keeping a distance of two metres,” the minister said. The detailed timetable for the board examinations will be released soon.

The remaining exams for Uccha Madhyamik include- physics, accountancy, chemistry, economics, journalism and mass communication, and statistics, geography.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process of madhyamik examination has been completed. The results will be released in either July-end or August. “It will take a month to complete the post-evaluation process, following which the results can be announced by August,” the board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said.

The students can get the results through the website- wbbse.org, apart from, it will be available at exametc.com, indiaresults.com, results.shiksha, westbengalonline.in. A total of 10.15 lakh (10,15,888) students appeared in the secondary examination this year.

