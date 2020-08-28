West Bengal not to hold final year exams in September, likely before Puja

I would not blame Supreme Court for this verdict. The court is not intimated everything. This is the fault of our Central Government, said Mamata. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said her state will not conduct any college or university examination amid Covid-19 spread in September, hours after the Supreme Court ruled students can not be promoted to the next year on the basis of internal assessments. She instructed Education Minister Partha Chatterjee from the middle of her speech to conduct examinations in October, before Durga Puja.

Addressing students during the anniversary of her party Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s Students wing, Banerjee said, “I respect the court. But there is no question of holding examinations in September.”

She instructed Chatterjee to finalise the dates after consultation with the universities. “Do as minimum as possible. I would request to see if the examinations can be taken online and offline mediums before Durga Puja, not compromising on the safety of the students.”

Read | We have lost 6 months, delay can impact careers of students: IIT-Delhi director on JEE Main, Advanced

The Supreme Court on Friday said college students can’t be promoted without the final year examinations. The top court said the examinations must be held this year, though the states have been given a window to defer tests beyond Sept 30 due to the Coronavirus spread.

“I would not blame the Supreme Court for this verdict. The court is not intimated everything. This is the fault of our Central Government,” Banerjee.

She further said, “Day before yesterday, we decided to file a review petition to the Supreme Court on JEE and NEET. Today six states are going to file that petition. On behalf of our state minister, Malay Ghatak signed on the petition.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd