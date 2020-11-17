West Bengal NEET round 1 seat allotment result released, how to check

Check round one seat allotment result at wbmcc.nic.in. File

West Bengal NEET seat allotment result 2020: The round one seat allotment result of West Bengal NEET counselling has been released. The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- wbmcc.nic.in. The allotment result will be available through roll numbers, date of birth. The registration process for NEET counselling was closed on November 12.

Those who get selected in the first round will have to report for document verification at the respective colleges. The following documents will be needed while reporting at the institute –

— Admit card issued by NTA

— Result/ rank letter

— Date of birth certificate (class 10 would also do)

— Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

— Eight passports sized photographs

— Provisional allotment letter

— Identity proof

— Reservation certificate, as applicable.

NEET 2020: How to check allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Round 1 seat allotment result’

Step 3: A pdf file with the name of the candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Through NEET 2020 rank and scores, candidates are allotted UG medical seats in courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS , BSMS, BUMS , BHMS.

