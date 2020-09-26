West Bengal: Meeting of V-Cs called to discuss reopening of colleges from November

Educational institutions in the state have been shut since March 16 following the outbreak of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdown. (Representational)

With the University Grants Commission (UGC) issuing a notice for the resumption of new academic session from November 1, the state Higher Education Department has convened a meeting of vice-chancellors of all state universities on Sunday to discuss the possibility of reopening the colleges and universities from November.

The meeting will be presided by state education minister Partha Chatterjee and will be held online. According to an official, the modalities and challenges for reopening of colleges and universities will be discussed.

On September 22, the UGC had issued a notice asking universities in the country to wrap up the admission process for first-year students by October 31 and resume classes from November 1.

Educational institutions in the state have been shut since March 16 following the outbreak of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdown. However, exams for the final semester will be conducted online in October.

“The UGC guidelines for reopening of colleges and universities will be discussed. Also, discussion will be held on how to reopen the institutes maintaining state and central health safety guidelines. Measures such as online as well as offline classes will also be discussed. Transport remains a big challenge as local train services are suspended,” said a senior official.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd