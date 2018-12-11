West Bengal Madhyamik, Uchha Madhyamik Class 10, 12 exams from February, check datesheet

The date sheet of the West Bengal board Class 10, Class 12 exams has been released. The Madhyamik Class 10 examinations is scheduled to be conducted from February 12, and Class 12 from February 26, 2019.
Both the examinations will start with language papers, the Madhyamik examination will end on February 22, and Uchha Madhyamik (HS) examination on March 13, 2019.
West Bengal Class 10, 12 exams 2019: Check datesheet
Madhyamik, Class 10 date sheet
First Languages (Bengali/ English/ Gujarati/ Hindi/ Modern Tibetan/ Nepali/ Odia/ Punjabi/ Tamil/ Telugu/ Urdu/ Santali): February 12, 2019
Second Languages (English, Bengali/ Nepali if English is the first language): February 13
Geography: February 15
History: February 16
Physical Science: February 18
Mathematics: February 19
Life Science: February 20
Optional Elective Subjects: February 22
Uchha Madhyamik, Class 12 datesheet
Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi: February 26
English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English: February 28
Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT and ITBS – Vocational Subjects: March 1
Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science: March 2
Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History: March 5
Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts: March 6
Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology: March 7
Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy: March 9
Chemistry, Economics, Journalism & Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French: March 11
Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management: March 13, 2019.