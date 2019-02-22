West Bengal Madhyamik results 2019 date: WBBSE to declare class 10 results in June

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik results 2019: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of Madhyamik class 10 examinations in June. “The results of Madhyamik Class 10 examinations will be declared in the first week of June after the elections get over,” said an official from West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

The Madhyamik examination has today got over this year with a total of 10.66 lakh students had registered in the test.

“The results of Madhyamik examinations could not be declared in May, as the 17th Lok Sabha election is likely to be concluded on the same month. The board will try to declare the results within the second week of June keeping in mind the admissions in Higher Secondary schools, scheduled to begin from June every year,” said an official from WBBSE.

The students can collect the mark sheets on the same day from their respective schools. “The school principals can collect the mark sheets from the board office from 10 am on the day of publication of results,” said an official from the board.

The candidates can check the results on wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check the results on examresults.net The results will also be sent via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888, said the official.

The Class 10 examination that was badly hit by the paper leak row. The Madhyamik paper was leaked in the sixth consecutive examinations starting from day one with Bengali.

Till now, five people were arrested in this case. Sujan Chakraborty, the opposition leader and the Communist Party of India, CPI(M) MP said that it is the “destruction of education scenario.”

However, the board official denied the paper leak report. WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said the pictures were circulated after the exam started, this could not be called a ‘leak’.

“The images were taken and forwarded on Whatsapp after the exams began. By that time candidates were already writing their papers inside the centre. So there has been no leak,” said Ganguly. The Madhyamik examination was concluded on Friday, February 22 with Optional Elective paper.