scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Advertisement

West Bengal Madhyamik exams: 36% drop in board candidates, govt appoints agency to study reasons 

WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly said the sharp decline might be a result of the online classes held during the pandemic.

west bengal madhyamik board exams 2023A total of 6,98,628 candidates will appear for this year's Madhyamik examination (File image)
Listen to this article
West Bengal Madhyamik exams: 36% drop in board candidates, govt appoints agency to study reasons 
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Friday said the government will appoint an agency for a study after the number of candidates appearing for the class 10 state board examination dropped by 36.41 per cent this year.

Speaking to reporters, Basu said the state government has taken a serious note of the sharp dip in the number of Madhyamik candidates this year, and wants to know the reasons behind it.

Read |West Bengal board exams 2023: Over 6.9 lakh students to appear for madhyamik exams

A total of 6,98,628 candidates will appear for this year’s Madhyamik examination, which will be held from February 23 to March 4. Last year, 10,98,775 candidates appeared for the examination, conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), a drop of 36.41 per cent.

“The state government will appoint an agency for a study among the class 10 students who are not appearing for the board examinations to find the reasons,” the minister said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ leaves some gamers conflicted over Rowling’s trans views
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ leaves some gamers conflicted over Rowling’s trans views
First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror ...
First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror ...
Delhi Confidential: Anurag Thakur receives praise from an unexpected quarter
Delhi Confidential: Anurag Thakur receives praise from an unexpected quarter
This government employment exchange is a firm believer in doing a good job
This government employment exchange is a firm believer in doing a good job

WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly said the sharp decline might be a result of the online classes held during the pandemic.

Many students might have felt that their preparation was inadequate because of online classes and so they are not appearing, he said

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 10:09 IST
Next Story

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag ‘pleased’ over dropped charges of attempted rape and assault on Mason Greenwood, reports suggest

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close