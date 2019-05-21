West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik results 2019 declared: For the first time, topper scores 99% marks

West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 result 2019: For the first time ever, a student appearing in Madhyamik (secondary) examination conducted by West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has scored 99 per cent marks. Sougata Das from Mohammad Deshapran Vidyapith in East Midnapore district has topped the examination after scoring 694 out of 700 marks (99.94 per cent). The Madhyamik result is available at wbbse.org.

The WBSSE also recorded its highest ever pass percentage after 86.07 per cent students were declared successful. Last year, 85.49 per cent students had passed the examination. “This is for the first time in the history of Madhyamik examination that a student has scored 99 per cent marks. This year, we have also recorded the highest pass percentage in the history of Madhyamik,” said WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly after declaring the results.

Shreyashi Pal from Falakata Girls High School in North Bengal’s Alipurduar district and Debasmita Saha from Iladevi Girls High School in Cooch Behar district came joint-second after scoring 691 marks.

Camelia Roy from Raiganj Girls High School in North Dinajpur district and Pratim Mondal from Shantipur Municipal High School in Nadia district became joint- third with 689 marks. Total 51 students featured in the top ten merit list in which a large number of students were from districts.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the successful students.

“Congratulations to all students who excelled and all those who took the Madhyamik exams. Good wishes to your parents, your teachers and good luck for all your future endeavours,” Banerjee said in a tweet. This year total 10,50,397 students appeared in the examination across 2,835 examination centres.

Candidates can check the results on wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check the results on examresults.net The results will also be sent via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.