West Bengal Madhyamik paper leak row: Board lodges police complaint

West Bengal board WBBSE exams: The Bengali paper of the Madhyamik exam has been allegedly leaked on Tuesday, the first day of the examinations at Ratua constituency in Malda. The question paper started circulating on the social media, and after a senior board official received an image of the Bengali question on his Whatsapp number, the board lodged a police complaint against unknown persons.

WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said that the board has lodged a complaint at Bidhannagar police commissionerate Cyber Crime cell after the senior official reported the matter to the board. “We lodged the police complaint as we want to find out who had clicked the photo and forwarded the same among others to create mischief,” Ganguly said.

On the reports of the purported image of Bengali first paper question paper circulated on Whatsapp, Ganguly said “The images were taken and forwarded on Whatsapp after the exams began. By that time candidates were already writing their papers inside the centre. So there has been no leak.”

He asserted there was no question of holding the Bengali first paper exams again.

“We do not have report of any question paper leak and the first day examinations passed off smoothly everywhere in the state, including the hills,” the board president said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Earlier, speaking to indianexpress.com, Avishek Chakraborty, OC examination, Ratua said, “Till now, no such incidents were reported to me. We have to verify the report, and actions will be taken if it was proved.”

A total of 10.66 lakh students appeared in the examinations that have started from February 12. The Class 10 examinations will conclude on February 22, 2019.

Last year, headmaster of Subhasnagar High School in Jalpaiguri district was caught for allegedly leaking paper during the board examination. The headmaster Haridayal Roy was relieved from duty following the complaints.