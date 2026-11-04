West Bengal boards to take a back seat as Centre’s Census exercise pushes Madhyamik, HS dates

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has proposed postponing the 2027 Madhyamik (Class 10) examinations from February to March, citing the deployment of teachers for the upcoming Census exercise. The revised schedule has been sent to the state School Education Department for consideration, and a final decision is awaited.

Under the proposed schedule, the examinations, earlier scheduled from February 15 to 25, will now be held from March 2 to 16, 2027. WBBSE president Laltu Das said that the proposal was submitted because teachers who are involved in conducting the examinations will also be required for Census enumeration duties in February.

“This is a proposal. Nothing has been finalised yet. As teachers who will conduct exams will have to be deployed for the enumeration exercise in February,” Das said.

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The proposed examination timings are 10:45 am to 2 pm, with the first 15 minutes reserved for reading the question paper. Students will begin writing their answers at 11 am.

Why are the Madhyamik dates being reconsidered?

The proposed change comes against the backdrop of the Census 2027 exercise, which is scheduled to begin on January 25 and continue until February 28. The second phase of the nationwide Census operations will involve house-to-house enumeration, requiring the deployment of government personnel, including a substantial number of schoolteachers.

Earlier, Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, had communicated with examination authorities, requesting them to avoid scheduling major examination papers before March 18, 2027. The request was made to ensure that Census-related responsibilities do not disrupt the conduct of examinations.

The WBBSE had already undertaken preparations for the original February schedule. However, the overlap with Census duties is expected to create administrative and logistical challenges, particularly in the availability of teachers for invigilation and other examination-related responsibilities.

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The proposed postponement may also have implications for the state board’s higher secondary examination schedule. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is expected to submit a similar proposal to defer the fourth-semester Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations, which were initially scheduled for the first week of March. The proposed revision is expected to push the examinations to a date after Holi.

School Education Minister Dipak Burman had earlier confirmed that the department had received the Madhyamik proposal and was examining it, adding that the revised dates were yet to be finalised.

What does the proposed change mean for students?

For Madhyamik candidates, the immediate implication is a possible shift in the examination calendar by around two weeks. However, students should continue preparing according to the existing schedule until the state government and the board formally announce the revised dates.

The proposed March 2–16 window would give the board more time to ensure the availability of teachers and examination personnel after the Census enumeration exercise. It would also help avoid a situation in which the same pool of schoolteachers is required for both examination duties and Census work.

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The board will also have to account for the subsequent stages of the examination process, including answer-script evaluation, tabulation and declaration of results. Any change in the examination dates will therefore need to be planned so that it does not significantly delay the admission process to higher secondary courses or affect students’ transition to their preferred streams.

The timing of the results is particularly important for students seeking admission to Class 11 and those preparing for national-level entrance examinations. The proposed revision is intended to address the administrative constraints without putting candidates at an academic disadvantage. However, the final impact on the admission calendar and subsequent examinations will become clearer once the education department approves the revised schedule.