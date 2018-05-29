West Bengal Madhyamik results 2018: WBBSE declares 10th results on June 6 at wbbse.org

Madyamik results 2018: The students can check the results through wbbse.org, wb.allresults.nic.in. The students can check the results through wbbse.org, wb.allresults.nic.in.

Madyamik results 2018: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of Madhyamik class 10 examination on June 6. The results will be available on the websites, wbbse.org at 9 am, said the board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly. The students can get their marksheets on the same day from their respective schools, said the board president, adding, the marksheets will be distributed to the school principals from 10 am.

The candidates can check the results on wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check the results on examresults.net The results will also be sent via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

Approximately 11,02,921 candidates had appeared for the examinations this year, a sharp increase from last year’s 10,71,846. The number of girls who appeared for the exam was higher than the boys. The number of girls appeared was 6,21,266 and the number of boys appeared was 4,81,555. The examination was conducted in 2,819 centres across the state.

Read | WB Madhyamik result 2018 Date and Time

Meanwhile, the results of WBCHSE class 12 examination is most likely to be declared on June 8, said an official close to WBCHSE President Mahua Das. The board president on Monday said that the board will declare the class 12 results before June 10 maintaining the Supreme Court order.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd