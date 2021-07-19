West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2021 Date and Time

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 Date: To check results, visit the official websites (wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.org) and fill in roll number/registration number or the verification code. Graphic by Abhishek Mitra

West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2021 date: The result of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Class 10 or Madhyamik exams will be announced tomorrow at 10 am. After result is declared, students can access their score card on official websites- wbresults.nic.in, and wbbse.org. The result link will be activated at 10 am.

In a notification released earlier, WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly said the board will not issue a merit list this year.

On June 8 2021, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had cancelled class 10 and 12 board examinations after several requests to cancel board exams due to Covid-19. The decision to cancel board exams in Bengal was then taken keeping in mind health and safety of students, faculty and staff. Class 10 board exams were slated to be scheduled on June 1, 2021 but were later cancelled.

At least 83 per cent of the 34,000 people who sent their feedback to CM Mamata Banerjee said that conducting board exams in schools wasn’t a wise idea amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The evaluation pattern is based on 50-50 criteria with a 50 percent weightage on class 9 final exams and another 50 percent on internal assessment scores.

To check results, visit the official websites and fill in roll number/registration number or the verification code.

Last year, the WBBSE announced the results of the Madhyamik (class 10 board) examinations on July 16 and were held between February 18 and March 13. Out of 10,03,666 students who appeared, 8,43,305 passed with a pass percentage of 86.34 whereas, in 2019, the pass percentage was 86.07 percent. In 2020, the pass percentage of boys stood at 89.87 percent and that of girls at 83.48 percent.