West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2020: When and where to check

WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2020: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik or class 10 results on July 15. The results are expected to be announced at 9.30 am in the morning. State chief minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee confirmed this development while addressing a press conference via telephone.

As per media reports, approximately 10.15 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik exams in this term. Unlike many state board exams, WBBSE class 10 exams were not disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and it was concluded on February 27. However, there was a delay in the declaration of the result due the Covid-19.

The chief minister also confirmed that the results of the plus two exams or Uccha Madhyamik will be declared on July 17.

WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2020: Websites to check

Once declared, students can check their results through the websites — wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in.

Students can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com for the same. To complete the registration one needs to fill the box below by providing their respective roll number, name, mobile number and mail id.

The WBSSE recorded its highest ever pass percentage after 86.07 per cent students were declared successful in 2019. Sougata Das from Mohammad Deshapran Vidyapith in East Midnapore district had then emerged as the leading scorer, fetching a record 694 out of 700 marks (99.94 per cent).

To pass the WBBSE exams, it is mandatory that students pass all subjects with a minimum of 25 per cent.

