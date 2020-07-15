West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2020: Mamata Banerjee congratulates candidates for crossing ‘first academic milestone’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated all the successful candidates. (File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated all the successful candidates. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday congratulated all the candidates who cleared the WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 examination and wished them luck for their future endeavours.

Taking to Twitter, she said: “To all successful Madhyamik candidates, congratulations for having crossed your first academic milestone, especially in these trying times. With continued support from your parents and teachers, may you do well in the future and become responsible and caring citizens.”

The state board’s Class 10 examination results, which were declared at 10 am on Wednesday, recorded the highest ever pass percentage at 86.34 this year. The same was 86.07 per cent last year. Boys, with 89.87 success rate, outperformed the girls whose pass percentage stood at 83.48. East Midnapore topped among the districts in Bengal with a pass percentage of 96.59, followed by West Midnapore (92.16 per cent). The pass percentage in Kolkata stands at 91.07. Read details here

West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 declared: How to check

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee too tweeted a congratulatory message for the successful students on Twitter. “Congratulations to the madhyamik students for successfully clearing the examinations. You have the ability and the talent to make our State proud. Best wishes for your future endeavours. My regards to the teachers and parents for dedicatedly supporting and guiding them,” Chatterjee wrote.

The students can access their results on websites — wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. They will be able to collect their marksheets and certificates from their schools July 22 onwards.

