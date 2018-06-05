West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 declared at wbbse.org, over 8 lakh passed

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2018 Date and Time: Students of Nivedita girls school busy with prayer before the exam in Kolkata. Express archive. Photo by Partha Paul WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2018 Date and Time: Students of Nivedita girls school busy with prayer before the exam in Kolkata. Express archive. Photo by Partha Paul

WBBSE Madhyamik result 2018: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the results of Madhyamik or Class 10 examination on June 6. East Midnapore topped among the districts by securing a pass percentage of 96.13 per cent followed by West Midnapore and Kolkata. Over 8 lakh candidates have passed the exam. A total of 11,02,921 candidates appeared for the WBBSE examinations of which the number of girls participants were higher than the boys. Cooch Behar’s Sanjivini Debnath has topped the Madhyamik exam this year by scoring 689 marks. The second position is grabbed by Shirshendu Saha and he has scored 688 marks. The third rank is shared by Mayurakshi Saha, Nilabja Das and Mrinmoy Mondal; all scoring 687 marks. The overall pass percentage is 85.49 per cent. A total of 56 students are in the top 10 list.

The boys have outperformed girls this year. The West Bengal Board will conduct the Madhyamik exams 2018 on February 12, 2019 and will conclude on February 22. The number of girls appeared was 6,21,266 and the number of boys appeared was 4,81,555. The examination was conducted in 2,819 centres across the state. The students can get their mark sheets on the same day from their respective schools, said the board president, adding, the mark sheets will be distributed to the school principals from 10 am.

WBBSE Madhyamik result 2018 will be available at wbresults.nic.in

WBBSE Madhyamik result 2018 Date and Time

WBBSE will declare the result of WBSSE madhyamik class 10 examination on June 6, 2018. The results will be available on the websites, wbbse.org at 10 am. The result will also be available at indiaresults.com, exametc.com, school.gradeup.in, schools9.com, vidyavision.com, results.shiksha and westbengalonline.in. Candidates can also check the results on examresults.net The results will also be sent via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

The students can check the result through the official website for which they need to enter your roll number and name. The result will be displayed on your screen. download and take a print for further use. The results of WBCHSE class 12 examination is expected to be declared on June 8. The West Bengal Board president on Monday said that the class 12 or HS results will be announced before June 10 maintaining the Supreme Court order.

Following last year’s incidents of malpractices, the WBBSE took stringent measures this year. But still a paper was leaked in a school at Jalpaiguri. The Headmaster of Subhasnagar High School, Haridayal Roy, was accused of leaking papers and helping students secure top ranks in the board examinations. A similar incident happened in the Madhyamik examination, where a teacher of Jalpaiguri government school was alleged of leaking papers.

