West Bengal JEXPO result declared, here’s how to download merit list

West Bengal JEXPO result 2020: The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development (WEBSCTE) has released the merit list for the diploma programmes in Polytechnics (JEXPO). As the council could not conduct exams due to COVID-19 pandemic, the merit list was prepared on the basis of the scores in Madhyamik (class 10)/ equivalent exams.

The candidates can check the results through the websites- webscte.co.in, result.webscte.co.in. The merit list was prepared on the basis aggregate of marks in best five subjects including Maths, Physical Science and English.

“Admission to first year of diploma courses…for the academic session 2020-21 will take place on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in Madhyamik or equivalent examination and direct admission to second year of diploma courses…will take place on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in HS (Vocational) examination and second-year ITI course,” an official statement said.

West Bengal JEXPO result 2020: How to download score card

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBCTE- webscte.co.in, result.webscte.co.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘check provisional rank’

Step 3: In the new window, enter application form number and captcha

Step 4: Score card will appear, download, and take a print out for further reference.

The council will conduct mock online counselling on September 28. The candidates can check the counselling process via Youtube- youtube.com/c/westbengalstatecounciloftechnicaleducation.

Every year, the JEXPO entrance exam is held for admission to the first year of diploma courses (engineering/ technology) in government polytechnics, government sponsored polytechnics and self-financed polytechnics in West Bengal. Only those candidates who have secured at least 35 per cent marks in class 10 examination (Madhyamik) are eligible to appear for the entrance exam.

