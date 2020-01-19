Bengal JEE Main topper appeals state board to change timings of entrance exam

JEE Main 2020: Delhi Public School (DPS Ruby Park) student Sreemanti Dey topped the JEE Main 2020 from the state with 99.99 percentile JEE Main 2020: Delhi Public School (DPS Ruby Park) student Sreemanti Dey topped the JEE Main 2020 from the state with 99.99 percentile

JEE Main 2020: West Bengal JEE Main topper Sreemanti Dey urged the state joint entrance board to change the schedule of the engineering entrance examination as it clashes with Physics Olympiad, which will be conducted on February 2.

“It is not possible to change the date of the entrance examination already announced, but it will be a relief for students if the board changes the timings of the entrance examination or conduct the test in two shifts as the Physics Olympiad will be held on the same day,” said Sreemanti.

Sreemanti requested the state joint entrance board (WBJEEB) to shift the timing of WBJEE from 11 am to 2 pm, as the Physics Olympiad will be held from 9-11 am.

Meanwhile, the WBJEEB stated that there will be no change in the schedule of the examination.

“Is it justified to change the schedule of the state Joint Entrance Examination at this last moment. Around 90,000 students will appear in the WBJEE this year, changing the schedule is not possible,” said WBJEE chairman Malayendu Saha.



The 18-year-old started studying for JEE Main after Class 10. “I devoted four to five hours every day for JEE Main. Apart from the institute study materials and mock test series, I follow Cengage series for the preparation.”

The JEE Advanced will be held on May 17, and according to Sreemanti, the final stage is the toughest as it tests a student’s concept more than knowledge. “Though the board examination is near, I will study for JEE Advanced regularly, as the study gap will put an effect on my performance,” the topper said.

The resident of Dhakuria Railway colony, on the southern fringes of Kolkata, Sreemanti aims to pursue Computer Science from IIT Bombay.

A total of nine students have scored 100 percentiles in NTA JEE Main this year, the result of which was declared on Friday, January 17.

