West Bengal: In Covid-hit year, 98% students clear their Class 12 exam

According to WBCHSE, total 8,19,202 students were assessed, of whom 3,19,327 got the first division.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Thursday announced the Class 12 result with 97.69 per cent candidates clearing the exam compared to 90.13 per cent last year.

At a press conference, WBCHSE president Mohua Das announced that a girl student from Murshidabad had topped the exam after scoring 499 marks out of total 500.

Class 12 examinations could not be held this year due to Covid-19 restrictions and marks were awarded based on students’ previous academic performance.

As per the council, total of 99.28 per cent of the students in the science stream passed the exams; 99.08 per cent in commerce; and 97.39 per cent in arts.

“Total 86 candidates have featured in the top 10 list. For the first time in our history, a girl from the minority community hailing from Murshidabad district scored 499 marks out of 500,” said Das. The student’s name was not revealed as the council did not officially announce the merit list.

Compared to 30,220 last year, total 9,013 students have received the ‘O Grade’ (90-100 per cent marks) this year. Similarly, 49,370 students got the ‘A+ Grade’ (80-90 per cent marks) against 84,746 last year.

“Although the number of students receiving the O and A+ grades is significantly lower compared to last year, the number of B+ grade (60-69 per cent) recipients has increased to 1,65,186 from 1,10,265 last year. The number of students getting A grade (70-79 per cent) has slightly decreased to 95,758 from 96,825 last year,” added Das.

Das informed that marksheets will be distributed to schools from 52 camp offices of the council from July 23.