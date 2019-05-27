WBCHSE West Bengal 12th Result 2019 @wbchse.nic.in LIVE Updates: Results to be available at these websites from 11 am

WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the results of Higher Secondary, Uchha Madhyamik Class 12 examinations on Monday, May 27, 2019. Around 8.05 lakh candidates who have appeared for the WBCHSE HS Class 12 examinations this year can check their results at the official websites — wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

The Uchha Madhyamik results will be declared in a record 78 days on Monday, May 27, 2019. The result will also be available via SMS. Candidates have to type SMS- (WB12Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12 Roll number and send it to 58888).

West Bengal HS Uchha Madhyamik Class 12 results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Students can get their results through official websites, wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, wbresults.nic.in, westbengalonline.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, results.shiksha.com, westbengal.shiksha.com, knowyourresult.com, school.gradeup.com. The students can also get their mark-sheets from their respective schools today.