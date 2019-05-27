WBCHSE West Bengal 12th Result 2019 @wbchse.nic.in LIVE Updates: Results to be available at these websites from 11 am

WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the results of Higher Secondary, Uchha Madhyamik Class 12 examinations on Monday, May 27, 2019. Around 8.05 lakh candidates who have appeared for the WBCHSE HS Class 12 examinations this year can check their results at the official websites — wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.
The Uchha Madhyamik results will be declared in a record 78 days on Monday, May 27, 2019. The result will also be available via SMS. Candidates have to type SMS- (WB12Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12 Roll number and send it to 58888).
READ | West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th result 2019: When and where to check
West Bengal HS Uchha Madhyamik Class 12 results 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official websites- wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
READ | কীভাবে কোথায় জানবেন উচ্চমাধ্যমিকের ফলাফল ?
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Students can get their results through official websites, wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, wbresults.nic.in, westbengalonline.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, results.shiksha.com, westbengal.shiksha.com, knowyourresult.com, school.gradeup.com. The students can also get their mark-sheets from their respective schools today.
WBCHSE HS 12th results 2018: 16 students secure 10th rank
This year, 16 students have secured 10th rank. All the students got 481 marks. The students are Tirthasankha Bachar, Shrabani Dutta, Jayesh Sao, Sayani Dutta, Arnab Kumar Mullick, Rikta Barman, Samidh Ghosh, Md. Chandan Ali, Tanmoy Pati, Anukukl Barman, Rupam Pal, Mehed-Uj-Jaman, Rohit Bera, Amrityanshu Mahish, Sayan Karmakar, Nandita Burman.
WBCHSE HS 12th results 2018: 15 students secure ninth rank
This year, 15 students have secured ninth rank with 482 marks. Students are Sreyashi Ganguly, Bikash Raj Pal, Pratyusha Saha, Nisha Yadav, Diptam Jana, Shouvik Chandra, Anushree Majumdar, Surajit Matabbar, Afroza Banu, Soumen Majhi, Avik Ghosh, Sarfaraj Alam, Sanchayan Bandopadhyay, Jahnabi Pal, Arpan Dwivedi.
How to check via sms
The result will also be available via SMS. Candidates have to type SMS- (WB12Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12 Roll number and send it to 58888).
Official websites to check West Bengal HS results
Around 8.05 lakh candidates who have appeared for the WBCHSE HS Class 12 examinations this year can check their results at the official websites — wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.
Websites to check West Bengal HS results
Students can get their results through official websites, wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, wbresults.nic.in, westbengalonline.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, results.shiksha.com, westbengal.shiksha.com, knowyourresult.com, school.gradeup.com
How to check Uchha Madhyamik Class 12 results 2019
Step 1: Visit the official websites- wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.