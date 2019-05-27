Toggle Menu
WBCHSE West Bengal 12th Result 2019 @wbchse.nic.in LIVE Updates: Results to be available at these websites from 11 amhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/west-bengal-hs-uchha-madhyamik-class-12-results-2019-live-updates-declared-wbchse-nic-in-wbresults-nic-in-5748307/

WBCHSE West Bengal 12th Result 2019 @wbchse.nic.in LIVE Updates: Results to be available at these websites from 11 am

WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2019 @wbchse.nic.in LIVE Updates: Around 8.05 lakh candidates who have appeared for the WBCHSE HS Class 12 examinations can check the results through the websites wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2019 LIVE: The results will be declared at the official websites — wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in on May 27

WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the results of Higher Secondary, Uchha Madhyamik Class 12 examinations on Monday, May 27, 2019. Around 8.05 lakh candidates who have appeared for the WBCHSE HS Class 12 examinations this year can check their results at the official websites — wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

The Uchha Madhyamik results will be declared in a record 78 days on Monday, May 27, 2019. The result will also be available via SMS. Candidates have to type SMS- (WB12Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12 Roll number and send it to 58888).

West Bengal HS Uchha Madhyamik Class 12 results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Students can get their results through official websites, wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, wbresults.nic.in, westbengalonline.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, results.shiksha.com, westbengal.shiksha.com, knowyourresult.com, school.gradeup.com. The students can also get their mark-sheets from their respective schools today.

Live Blog

West Bengal HS Uchha Madhyamik Class 12 results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Results to be declared at these websites soon, check updates in Bengali, Hindi 

WBCHSE HS 12th results 2018: 16 students secure 10th rank

This year, 16 students have secured 10th rank. All the students got 481 marks. The students are Tirthasankha Bachar, Shrabani Dutta, Jayesh Sao, Sayani Dutta, Arnab Kumar Mullick, Rikta Barman, Samidh Ghosh, Md. Chandan Ali, Tanmoy Pati, Anukukl Barman, Rupam Pal, Mehed-Uj-Jaman, Rohit Bera, Amrityanshu Mahish, Sayan Karmakar, Nandita Burman.

WBCHSE HS 12th results 2018: 15 students secure ninth rank

This year, 15 students have secured ninth rank with 482 marks. Students are Sreyashi Ganguly, Bikash Raj Pal, Pratyusha Saha, Nisha Yadav, Diptam Jana, Shouvik Chandra, Anushree Majumdar, Surajit Matabbar, Afroza Banu, Soumen Majhi, Avik Ghosh, Sarfaraj Alam, Sanchayan Bandopadhyay, Jahnabi Pal, Arpan Dwivedi.

How to check via sms

Official websites to check West Bengal HS results

Around 8.05 lakh candidates who have appeared for the WBCHSE HS Class 12 examinations this year can check their results at the official websites — wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

Students can get their results through official websites, wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, wbresults.nic.in, westbengalonline.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, results.shiksha.com, westbengal.shiksha.com, knowyourresult.com, school.gradeup.com

West Bengal HS Uchha Madhyamik Class 12 results 2019 LIVE: A total of 12 candidates were caught with mobile during the board examinations, following which their entire examinations were cancelled.

Last year, Granthan Sengupta from Jalpaiguri Zilla School topped the exam scoring 496 marks out of 500 (99.2 per cent) to become the first student from the Arts stream to top the exam in five years. A total of 83.75 per cent students cleared the Higher Secondary examination successfully last year that was declared on June 8, 2018.

