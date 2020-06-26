Pending West Bengal HS exam cancelled as COVID-19 graph continues to rise

West Bengal HS exam 2020: The pending HS exam on July 2, 6 and 8 has been cancelled. Representational image/ file West Bengal HS exam 2020: The pending HS exam on July 2, 6 and 8 has been cancelled. Representational image/ file

West Bengal HS exam 2020: The West Bengal government has cancelled the pending Higher Secondary or Uccha Madhyamik examinations taking note of the COVID-19 cases in the state. The exams were scheduled to be conducted on July 2, 6 and 8. Addressing a press conference, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said the schedule pending examination in July has been cancelled. The board will decide the process of evaluation of the remaining papers later. The state has a total of 15,648 coronavirus cases at present.

Earlier, the examinations were scheduled to be held on March 23, 25, 27, but were postponed due to lockdown induced by the coronavirus pandemic. The council is about to complete the evaluation process of the HS exams conducted, and students can expect their results by July-end.

The remaining exams for Uccha Madhyamik include– physics, accountancy, chemistry, economics, journalism and mass communication, and statistics, geography. About 8 lakh candidates applied to appear in the Uccha Madhyamik examination this year.

READ | বাতিল উচ্চমাধ্যমিক ঘোষণা শিক্ষামন্ত্রীর

Meanwhile, the evaluation process of the Madhyamik examination has been completed. The results will be released in either July-end or August. Once declared, the results will be available at the websites- the website- wbbse.org, apart from, it will be available at exametc.com, indiaresults.com, results.shiksha, westbengalonline.in.

– With inputs from iebangla

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd