West Bengal HS topper Shovan Mandal stayed away from social media, aspires to be a doctor

West Bengal WBCHSE HS results 2019: The West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) examination result was declared today and 18-year-old Shovan Mondal from Birbhum Zilla School topped scoring 498 marks. The 18-year-old hails from Katdigha village, 30 kilometer away from Birbhum town, and scored a whopping 100 in Bengali, Maths and Chemistry while 99 in English, 99.5 in Biology, 99.5 in Physics.

Advertising

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the topper attributed his success to the school and the teacher, saying, “Our headmaster Chandan Saha and all the teachers helped us a lot. The school teachers devoted extra time to sort our queries. They organised doubt clearance classes, two months before the examinations and that helped the students a lot,” the topper said.

Shovan who appeared in the NEET – medical entrance examination this year. “I aspire to become a doctor. In case I score low, I will re-appear for AIIMS MBBS and NEET next year. I am looking to move to Kolkata for preparation,” the topper said.

LIVE UPDATES | West Bengal HS 12th results 2019

Shovan studied 10 to 12 hours a day and followed the syllabus. While a lot of students take inputs from the online educational platforms, the topper believes the state board books are sufficient for HS exam preparation. “The study materials available online are full of misinformation. Also, we hardly have any network connection in the village, my focus never shifted to social media platforms,” he said.

Advertising

READ | WBCHSE HS 12th result 2019 declared at wbbse.org: 137 students in top 10 list, Shovan Mondal and Rajashree Barman are toppers

Shovan’s father Subhas Kumar Mandal is a teacher in a primary school and his mother is a housewife. “Since my father worked far from where we live, therefore, he could not help me in my study but always inspired me,” the Shovan said.

Shovan shares the top position with Rajarshi Barman of Coochbehar Jenkins School. The education minister Partha Chatterjee also congratulated the topper over the phone.

IN PICTURES | Websites to check West Bengal HS results 2019

The pass percentage this year stood at 86.29 per cent which is almost a three per cent increase than last year (83.75 per cent).

Sovan Mondal from Birbhum and Rajarshee Barman from Cooch Behar stood first after scoring 498 out of total 500 marks (99.60 per cent). Six students came joint second with 496 marks (99.20 per cent).

The pass percentage this year stood at 86.29 per cent which is almost a three per cent increase than last year (83.75 per cent). Out of 137 students in the merit list, 37 are female students.