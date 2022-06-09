scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 09, 2022
West Bengal HS result 2022 Date, Time Out: Check list of websites hosting result

WBCHSE HS Result 2022 Date, Time: All the students who had appeared in the examination can check the result through the official website — wbresults.nic.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 9, 2022 1:40:04 pm
WBCHSE HS Result 2022 Date, Time

West Bengal class 12 result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the results of the class 12 board exam at 11 am tomorrow, i.e. June 10, 2022. Students who had appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website — wbresults.nic.in.

The West Bengal board class 12 exams were conducted from April 2 to April 26, 2022. The examination was held from 10 am till 1:15 pm. 

If students are unable to access the website tomorrow due to heavy traffic, they can also check the class 12 board results via SMS. To check the results through text message candidates are requested to follow the given format of the SMS — Type WB12<SPACE>roll number and send it to 5676750 or 58888. The class 12 board results will be sent to the registered mobile number.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the WB board was  97.69 per cent, of which 97.70 per cent were girls and 97.69 per cent were boys. A total number of 3,19,327 students secured the first division.  

