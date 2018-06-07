Declared! West Bengal HS result 2018 out at wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in

West Bengal HS result 2018:The result of Uchha Madhyamik is available at wbresults.nic.in The result of Uchha Madhyamik is available at wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal HS result 2018: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), Kolkata has announced the result of West Bengal Class 12 or Higher Secondary (HS) result 2018 today, that is, June 8, 2018 at a press conference. About 80 students have featured in the top ten merit list which was declared by WBCHSE president Mahua Das today. The HS examinations in 2019 will be held from February 26 to March 13. The students can check the results through the official websites wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net. Overall. 83.75 is the pass percentage this year and nearly 8.25 lakh enrolled in which 8.09 lakh appeared. A total of 6,63,516 lakh passed with East Midnapore and Kalimpong districts got more than 90 per cent marks.

Granthan Sengupta has topped the arts stream with 99.2 per cent while Ritvik Kumar Sahu is the science topper with 98.6 per cent. In the girls’ category, Arkadipta Ghosh scored 97.2 per cent and she ranks fifth overall. After five years, there is an Arts stream topper. Next year, February 26 to March 13 the Higher Secondary exams will be held.

West Bengal Class 10 or Madhyamik result was declared on June 6, 2018. A total of 11,02,921 candidates appeared for the WBBSE examinations of which the number of girls participants were higher than the boys. Sanjivini Debnath topped the Madhyamik exam this year by scoring 689 marks.

West Bengal HS result 2018: Date and time

WBCHSE will declare the result of HS Class 12 tomorrow i.e June 8, 2018. The result will be declared at 9 am at a press conference and will be uploaded at 10 am. Students can check the result through official website at wbresult.nic.in. The students can check result through other websites that West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has associated to host the results:

school9.com,

exametc.com

Indiaresults.com

Results.shiksha

Westbengal.shiksha

Westbengalonline.in

knowyourresult.com

school.gradeup.com

Students need to go to the official website to check the result. They need to keep their hall tickets handy to view their scores. Once they log in, they can click on the result link available at the homepage. Then they need to fill all the credentials required. Result will be shown on the screen. Download and take a print for the further use.

