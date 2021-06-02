West Bengal HS, Madhyamik exams: Govt likely to announce final decision on board exams today

A decision is expected to be announced at 2 pm today. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational)

With the Centre’s decision to scrap the CBSE class 12 board exams this year, many states have followed the cue and cancelled state board exams. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) are to hold a joint news conference today to announce the dates of Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

Sources in the state Education Department said that the heads of both boards are to make their final announcement at 2 pm on Wednesday. The joint press conference had not been cancelled till press time.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced to hold class 12 exams in late July while class 10 tests in mid-August. “We have decided to hold the secondary (Madhyamik) and higher secondary (Uccho Madhyamik) examinations adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

However, with center scrapping the CBSE Class 12 exams and other states following the decision, it is being speculated that the West Bengal government may take a final decision on the class 10 and 12 state board exams today.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has decided to cancel the Class 12 exams conducted by the state board, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on Tuesday. The decision came shortly after the central government announced cancelling the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.