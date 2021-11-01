West Bengal HS, Madhyamik exam schedule 2022 released

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) today released the schedule for the Madhyamik or HS examination. The class 12 exams will begin on April 2, 2022 with language subjects — Bengali, English, Punjabi, Hindi, Nepali, Odia, Senthali, Urdu and Telugu. The Higher Secondary exams will end on April 20.

The Madhyamik exam will begin from March 7, 2022 with the First Language paper and end of March 16. The dates for physical education and social service will be announced later.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education release schedule for Class 10th and Class 12th examination pic.twitter.com/xuYWJcObkF — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

The class 10 examination will be held from 11:45 am to 3 pm while class 12 paper will begin at 10 am till 1:15 pm.

This year, the exam was cancelled due to the pandemic. However, both WBCHSE and WBBSE will conduct the exams online next year.