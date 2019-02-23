West Bengal HS council warns students against carrying phones inside exam halls

West Bengal HS exam: In the wake of the alleged paper leak in the West Bengal Madhyamik examinations, the Higher Secondary Council on Saturday warned students against carrying mobile phones inside the examination centre.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Council president Mahua Das said, “We will take strong action against students found with mobile phone inside the classroom. The council may consider cancelling the registration of students and not only the respective examinations.”

The council president has also mentioned that the students need to report at the exam centres an hour before the examination. “The students have been asked to report at their examination centres an hour before the examination. The council has taken the measures to prevent any sorts of the paper leak or malpractice during the examinations,” Das said.

After thorough frisking, the candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall. “There will be mobile detector at around every centre to check students carrying mobile or any electronic gadgets,” Das pointed out.

The council is also taking precautions in circulating question papers. “The unpacking of question papers will be done in front of the invigilator. The question papers will be distributed to the students 10 minutes before the examinations,” said the official.

This year, around 8.05 lakh students will appear in the Uchha Madhyamik examinations that will begin from February 26. “The number of girl students appearing for the Class 12 examinations exceeds by 65,000. Around 8.05 lakh students will appear for the Uchha Madhyamik examinations that will be concluded on March 13,” the official said.