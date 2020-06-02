West Bengal HS exam further postponed

The pending Higher Secondary examinations will be conducted on July 2, 6 and 7. Representational image/ file The pending Higher Secondary examinations will be conducted on July 2, 6 and 7. Representational image/ file

The West Bengal government has further postponed the dates of Higher Secondary or Uccha Madhyamik examinations. The examinations will now be conducted from July 2, which was scheduled from June 29. The Education Minister Partha Chatterjee announced a new schedule for the pending examinations today. As per the revised dates announced, the pending examinations will be conducted on July 2, 6 and 7.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that around 116 examination centres which got devastated due to the cyclone Amphan need to be repaired, besides the affected public transport system due to month-long lockdown should be in proper shape so that candidates will not face trouble to reach the exam centres.

The Higher Secondary council will announce the schedule of the examinations. The council will ensure every arrangement at the examination centres to maintain the guidelines of social distancing. “The students will be allowed in the examination centres wearing masks, and the sitting arrangements will be made keeping a distance of two metres,” the minister said. The detailed timetable for the board examinations will be released soon.

The remaining exams for Uccha Madhyamik include- physics, accountancy, chemistry, economics, journalism and mass communication, and statistics, geography. About 8 lakh candidates applied to appear in the Uccha Madhyamik examination this year.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process of Madhyamik examination has been completed. The results will be released in either July-end or August. Once declared, the results will be available at the websites- the website- wbbse.org, apart from, it will be available at exametc.com, indiaresults.com, results.shiksha, westbengalonline.in.

