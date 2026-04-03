West Bengal HS Council lodges FIR over fake semester exam notice

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The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Thursday declared that a notification circulating on social media about the scrapping of the semester system was “completely fake.” The forged circular, dated April 1 and carrying the Council’s name and logo, falsely stated that the proposed semester system for the 2027 higher secondary examination had been withdrawn, claiming students would continue under the old annual examination format instead.
It also directed schools to continue with the “old syllabus and pattern.” A senior council official clarified that no such decision had been made and confirmed the notification was fake.
“We categorically state that the notice circulated on social media is fake and has not been issued by the council. Students, guardians, and schools are advised not to be misled by such misinformation,” the official said.
Treating the matter with seriousness, the council has filed an FIR against those responsible for creating and spreading the forged notification.
“The circulation of such fabricated documents is a matter of concern as it creates unnecessary confusion among students. We have filed an FIR, and appropriate legal action will follow,” the official added.
The council also urged stakeholders to rely only on official communications published through its authorised channel, like the website, for any updates regarding the higher secondary examination system. The council earlier said two semester exams for class 12 would be held every year.
Meanwhile, the West Bengal government is set to introduce a variety of contemporary and project-based subjects at the Higher Secondary level starting from the next academic session. This initiative aims to enhance student engagement and align educational offerings with emerging academic and career fields, as stated by Chiranjib Bhattacharya, president of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).
Bhattacharrya noted that several subjects introduced over the past three years will now be included under Council Assisted Courses (CAC). The WBCHSE will also conduct regular online classes for students beyond school hours.
The subjects to be featured under CAC include Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (AIDS), Applied Artificial Intelligence (APAI), and Cyber Security (CBST). Additionally, the Council plans to launch new project-based subjects under Council Taught Courses (CTC), which will involve direct oversight by the Council in teaching.
(with PTI inputs)