West Bengal HS Council lodges FIR over fake semester exam notice

Treating the matter with seriousness, the council has filed an FIR against those responsible for creating and spreading the forged notification.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Thursday declared that a notification circulating on social media about the scrapping of the semester system was “completely fake.” The forged circular, dated April 1 and carrying the Council’s name and logo, falsely stated that the proposed semester system for the 2027 higher secondary examination had been withdrawn, claiming students would continue under the old annual examination format instead.

It also directed schools to continue with the “old syllabus and pattern.” A senior council official clarified that no such decision had been made and confirmed the notification was fake.

“We categorically state that the notice circulated on social media is fake and has not been issued by the council. Students, guardians, and schools are advised not to be misled by such misinformation,” the official said.