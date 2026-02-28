West Bengal HS Council to introduce contemporary, project-based subjects from next academic session

The West Bengal government will introduce a range of contemporary and project-based subjects at the Higher Secondary level from the next academic session, an official said on Friday. The move is aimed to boost student engagement and align learning with emerging academic and career fields, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) president Chiranjib Bhattacharrya said.

Bhattacharrya said several subjects introduced over the past three years will be brought under Council Assisted Courses (CAC), and the WBCHSE will conduct regular online classes for students beyond school hours.

The subjects to be included under CAC are Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (AIDS), Applied Artificial Intelligence (APAI) and Cyber Security (CBST).