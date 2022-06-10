West Bengal HS Class 12th 2023 exams to begin on March 14

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will conduct the HS or class 12 exams 2023. The exams will begin on March 14 to March 27. Exams will be conducted based on the full syllabus. The board will no longer conduct exams based on rationalized syllabus, which means that student will have to study the complete syllabus instead of the 30 per cent reduced syllabus.

WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya during a news conference announced the class 12 exam schedule. “In 2023, the HS exam will be held between March 14 and 27. The exam will be held on full syllabus and they will be held in external exam centers and not in home venues which were the same this year,” said Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya said that the Class 12 exam will not be held in a reduced syllabus like this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, the students will get different exam centers. In 2022, the HS exam was held in home centers.

The West Bengal board today announced the HS result 2022. This year, the overall pass percentage in the HS exam was 88.44 per cent. a total of 6.36 lakh (6,36,875) students passed in the HS exam this year. The boys have performed better than girls; the pass percentage of boys was 90.19 per cent, while girls was 86.58 per cent.