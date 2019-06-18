West Bengal HS Uccha Madhyamik date sheet 2020 released, check here

West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik date sheet 2020: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the date sheet for the Higher Secondary, Uccha Madhyamik examination 2020. The examination will begin from March 12 and will be continued on a period of 16 days.

Advertising

Each day only one paper will be held for the class 12 exams and will begin from 10 am to 1:15 pm. The first 15 minutes of reading the question papers. The students can check the entire date sheet through the official website wbchse.nic.in.

Here is the complete time table for WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 HS exams 2020

Thursday, March 12: Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi

Saturday, March 14: English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English

Advertising

Monday, March 16: Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science

READ | Check West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 2020 datesheet

Tuesday, March 17: Health Care, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT and ITES- Vocational Subjects

Wednesday, March 18- Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History

Thursday, March 19- Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts

Saturday, March 21- Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology

VIDEO | College admissions: What to do if you scored less than 80% in board exams?

Monday, March 23- Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy

Wednesday, March 25- Chemistry, Economics, Journalism & Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French

Friday, March 27- Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management.

READ IN BENGALI | উচ্চমাধ্যমিকের দিনক্ষণ ঘোষণা করল সংসদ, জেনে নিন পরীক্ষার রুটিন

Date sheet of Class 11 examination

Thursday, March 12: Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi

Saturday, March 14: English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English

Monday, March 16: Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science

Tuesday, March 17: Health Care, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT and ITES- Vocational Subjects

Wednesday, March 18- Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History

Thursday, March 19- Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts

Saturday, March 21- Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology

Monday, March 23- Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy

Wednesday, March 25- Chemistry, Economics, Journalism & Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French

Friday, March 27- Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management.

The lab-based practical examination will be conducted between December 2 to 24, while other practical examination from December 16 to 24, 2019.

Advertising

This year, around 86.29 per cent students cleared the Higher Secondary Class examination successfully. Shovan Mondal of Birbhum Zilla School topped the examination with 498 marks securing a pass percentage of 99.6 per cent.

READ in Bengali | মাধ্যমিক পরীক্ষার দিন ঘোষণা করল পর্ষদ, দেখুন পরীক্ষার রুটিন