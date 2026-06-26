West Bengal HS 2027 Semester 3 schedule out at wbchse.wb.gov.in

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the West Bengal HS Semester 3 date sheet 2027 for Class 12 students. As per the official schedule, the Semester three examinations will be held from September 21 to October 7, 2026. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 11 am to 12 pm.
The Semester three exam consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and forms a key component of the Higher Secondary examination system in West Bengal. The date sheet covers all streams, including Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational subjects.
The examination will start from September 21 with subjects Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, and Punjabi. The last examination will be held on October 7, 2026; the examinations for Biological Science, Political Science, and Costing and Taxation will be held.
|Date
|Day
|Subjects
|September 21, 2026
|Monday
|Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Punjabi
|September 22, 2026
|Tuesday
|Health Care, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT & ITeS, Electronics, Tourism & Hospitality, Plumbing, Construction, Apparel, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture (AGLV), Power, Banking, Financial Service & Insurance, Food Processing, Telecom (All Vocational Subjects)
|September 24, 2026
|Thursday
|English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English
|September 26, 2026
|Friday
|Economics, Anthropology, Science of Well Being, Applied Artificial Intelligence
|28 September 2026
|Monday
|Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy
|September 29, 2026
|Tuesday
|Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Environmental Science, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts
|September 30, 2026
|Wednesday
|Statistics, Psychology, Commercial Law, and Preliminaries of Auditing, History
|October 1, 2026
|Thursday
|Chemistry, Geography, Human Development and Resource Management, Business Studies
|October 3, 2026
|Saturday
|Philosophy
|October 5, 2026
|Monday
|Mathematics, Business Mathematics and Business Statistics, Basic Mathematics for Social Sciences, Agriculture (AGRI), Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic
|October 6, 2026
|Tuesday
|Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Sociology, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Fisheries and Aquaculture
|October 7, 2026
|Wednesday
|Biological Science, Political Science, Costing and Taxation
Students should note that admit cards will be issued online before the examinations begin. Once the link is activated, they can download their hall tickets from the official portal by logging in with the required credentials.