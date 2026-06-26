West Bengal HS 2027 Semester 3 schedule out at wbchse.wb.gov.in

The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 11 am to 12 pm. (screengrab from official website )

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the West Bengal HS Semester 3 date sheet 2027 for Class 12 students. As per the official schedule, the Semester three examinations will be held from September 21 to October 7, 2026. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 11 am to 12 pm.

The Semester three exam consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and forms a key component of the Higher Secondary examination system in West Bengal. The date sheet covers all streams, including Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational subjects.

The examination will start from September 21 with subjects Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, and Punjabi. The last examination will be held on October 7, 2026; the examinations for Biological Science, Political Science, and Costing and Taxation will be held.