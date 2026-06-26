West Bengal HS 2027 Semester 3 schedule out at wbchse.wb.gov.in

As per the official schedule, the Semester three examinations will be held from September 21 to October 7, 2026. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 11 am to 12 pm.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 26, 2026 12:36 PM IST
West Bengal HS 2027 Semester Three: Schedule released at wbchse.wb.gov.inThe exams will be conducted in a single shift from 11 am to 12 pm. (screengrab from official website )
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The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the West Bengal HS Semester 3 date sheet 2027 for Class 12 students. As per the official schedule, the Semester three examinations will be held from September 21 to October 7, 2026. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 11 am to 12 pm.

The Semester three exam consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and forms a key component of the Higher Secondary examination system in West Bengal. The date sheet covers all streams, including Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational subjects.

The examination will start from September 21 with subjects Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, and Punjabi. The last examination will be held on October 7, 2026; the examinations for Biological Science, Political Science, and Costing and Taxation will be held.

West Bengal HS 2027 Semester 3: Check schedule

Date Day Subjects
September 21, 2026 Monday Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Punjabi
September 22, 2026 Tuesday Health Care, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT & ITeS, Electronics, Tourism & Hospitality, Plumbing, Construction, Apparel, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture (AGLV), Power, Banking, Financial Service & Insurance, Food Processing, Telecom (All Vocational Subjects)
September 24, 2026 Thursday English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English
September 26, 2026 Friday Economics, Anthropology, Science of Well Being, Applied Artificial Intelligence
28 September 2026 Monday Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy
September 29, 2026 Tuesday Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Environmental Science, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts
September 30, 2026 Wednesday Statistics, Psychology, Commercial Law, and Preliminaries of Auditing, History
October 1, 2026 Thursday Chemistry, Geography, Human Development and Resource Management, Business Studies
October 3, 2026 Saturday Philosophy
October 5, 2026 Monday Mathematics, Business Mathematics and Business Statistics, Basic Mathematics for Social Sciences, Agriculture (AGRI), Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic
October 6, 2026 Tuesday Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Sociology, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Fisheries and Aquaculture
October 7, 2026 Wednesday Biological Science, Political Science, Costing and Taxation

Students should note that admit cards will be issued online before the examinations begin. Once the link is activated, they can download their hall tickets from the official portal by logging in with the required credentials.

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