West Bengal HS 12th result 2018 declared at wbchse.nic.in, 83.75 pass percentage

WBCHSE HS 12th result 2018: The students can access the results through the official websites wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in and wb.allresults.nic.in WBCHSE HS 12th result 2018: The students can access the results through the official websites wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in and wb.allresults.nic.in

WBCHSE HS 12th result 2018: Over 8 lakh candidates who had appeared for the WBCHSE Higher Secondary HS 12th examination this year will get their results on June 8. The girls have outperformed boys this year. Overall, 83.75 per cent have passed the Uchha Madhyamik exam. Overall. 83.75 is the pass percentage this year and nearly 8.25 lakh enrolled in which 8.09 lakh appeared. A total of 6,63,516 lakh passed with East Midnapore and Kalimpong districts got more than 90 per cent marks.

Granthan Sengupta has topped the arts stream with 99.2 per cent while Ritvik Kumar Sahu is the science topper with 98.6 per cent. In the girls category, Arkadipta Ghosh scored 97.2 per cent and she ranks fifth overall.

Read | WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018 Live Updates

An official from the WBCHSE has confirmed this to the indianexpress.com, that the results will be released on next Friday at 10 am. The students will get the mark sheets on the same day, said the official, adding the mark sheets will be distributed from the respective distribution centres from 10:30 am. This year, around 8,26,029 candidates had appeared for the Higher Secondary examination that was concluded on April 11. Once released, the students can access the results through the official websites wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in and wb.allresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Meanwhile, the results of Madhyamik class 10 examination will be declared on June 6. This year, though the West Bengal board took a slew of stringent measures following the paper leak incident in the Madhyamik examination, however, there was an alleged report of circulation of Bengali paper on the day of exam in WhatsApp from Malda. The WBCHSE had ordered a probe into the incident.

A similar incident happened in the Madhyamik examination, where a teacher of Jalpaiguri government school was alleged of leaking papers and helped toppers of the school to rank in the board examinations. The Headmaster of Subhasnagar High School, Haridayal Roy was allegedly involved in leaking papers and the board is enquiring the matter.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd