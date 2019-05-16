West Bengal High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil Results declared @wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil Results 2019: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) today released the result of High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil Examination 2019 on its official website wbresults.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the Board exams can visit the official website of the West Bengal Board to check and download the results.

The exams were conducted from 6 February to 18 February, 2019.

West Bengal High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil Results 2019: How to check result

1. Log on to the official website wbresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link titled ‘Result of High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil Examination-2019’

3. Select the examination for which you want to check the results.

4. Enter your roll number, date of birth and click submit

5. You can download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.