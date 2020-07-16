West Bengal High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil results 2020 declared, check direct link

West Bengal High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil results 2020: Check result at wbresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file West Bengal High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil results 2020: Check result at wbresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

West Bengal High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil results 2020: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) today released the result of High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil Examination 2020 on its official website wbresults.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the board exams can visit the official website of the West Bengal Board to check and download the results. Last year, the result was announced on May 16. The exams were conducted in February.

West Bengal High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil Results 2020: How to check result

Step 1: Log on to the official website wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link titled ‘Result of High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil Examination-2020’

Step 3: Select the examination for which you want to check the results.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, date of birth and click submit

Step 5: You can download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The result of the state Madhyamik exam was announced on Wednesday, July 15, and a total of 86.34 per cent students cleared the secondary exam successfully. Aritra Pal has topped in the Madhyamik examination this year with 694 marks (99.14 per cent). The boys have outperformed girls with 89.87 per cent.

