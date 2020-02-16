West Bengal govt will ask schools to follow pool car guidelines: Partha Chatterjee

Partha Chatterjee said the government would soon issue letters to schools -state, state-aided and private – seeking to know the condition of pool cars used by the respective institutions. Representational Image/ file Partha Chatterjee said the government would soon issue letters to schools -state, state-aided and private – seeking to know the condition of pool cars used by the respective institutions. Representational Image/ file

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday said the government will soon ask all schools in the state to follow certain guidelines with regard to use of pool cars. To a question, if the government was planning to strictly monitor the condition of pool cars, Chatterjee told reporters the government would soon issue letters to schools -state, state-aided and private – seeking to know the condition of pool cars used by the respective institutions.

“It is not possible for us to check the condition of each school pool car but we will shortly ask every school authority to see the pool cars abide by safety parametres like updated CF (comprehensive fitness) certificate and insurance. If any school is found wanting we will take action against them,” Chatterjee said.

He expressed concern over the incident of a pool car carrying primary school students felling into a water-filled ditch near Kamdebpur in Hooghly district on Friday, injuring 14 children, three of them seriously. The minister wished speedy recovered of the three seriously injured children.

