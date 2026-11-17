West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced a series of measures for government job aspirants, including waiving application fees for recruitment examinations, a two-year relaxation in the upper age limit from 2027 and financial assistance for graduates and non-graduates preparing for competitive examinations.

The state government is also targeting one lakh jobs through competitive examinations across various departments, including police and education, over the next five years.

Addressing a programme organised by the Paschim Medinipur District Police, Adhikari said candidates appearing for state government recruitment examinations would not have to pay application fees. The waiver will be implemented at an appropriate time, he said.