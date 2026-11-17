West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced a series of measures for government job aspirants, including waiving application fees for recruitment examinations, a two-year relaxation in the upper age limit from 2027 and financial assistance for graduates and non-graduates preparing for competitive examinations.
The state government is also targeting one lakh jobs through competitive examinations across various departments, including police and education, over the next five years.
Addressing a programme organised by the Paschim Medinipur District Police, Adhikari said candidates appearing for state government recruitment examinations would not have to pay application fees. The waiver will be implemented at an appropriate time, he said.
The upper age limit for candidates appearing in state government recruitment examinations will also be relaxed by two years from 2027.
The government is preparing to introduce the proposed ‘Bhorosa’ scheme, under which graduates and non-graduates will receive financial assistance for at least five years to help them prepare for competitive examinations. Details of the scheme will be announced separately, the chief minister said.
Adhikari also announced the ‘Bhagini Nivedita’ scheme, which will be launched in January. Under the initiative, girl students seeking to pursue higher education after completing their board examinations will receive financial assistance of Rs 50,000 over three years.
West Bengal targets one lakh jobs in five years
On the employment front, the state government is focusing on recruitment in government departments, job creation through private industries and promoting self-employment, Adhikari said.
As part of the police recruitment drive, 1,331 sub-inspectors are expected to join the state police next month, while 4,000 constables will be recruited for the Kolkata Police in January. A recruitment notification for the West Bengal Police is also expected this month.
At the programme, appointment letters were handed over to 600 unemployed youths selected for jobs in industrial establishments, including Vidyasagar Industrial Park and Bengal Energy. The appointments cover semi-skilled, skilled and unskilled positions and were facilitated through the district police’s PACE (Police Assistance in Career and Employment Enhancement) initiative.
The government will also link industrial incentives to employment generation, with the number of jobs created by an industrial unit being considered alongside the scale of investment while determining benefits. The policy applies to new industrial projects as well as the expansion of existing units from May 9, Adhikari said.
The state is also looking to promote self-employment and small businesses in sectors such as dairy, poultry, goat rearing and food processing through cooperative initiatives.
Separately, the government is in discussions with the Jindal Group over setting up a second industrial unit at Salboni. Public hearings for the project are expected to be completed by the last week of December, with a foundation ceremony planned for January, the chief minister said.
(With PTI inputs)