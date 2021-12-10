West Bengal govt devises bridge course for school students to bridge learning gaps

The West Bengal school education department has prepared a bridge course of 100 days to make students feel confident in their newly promoted classes.

The course, named ‘Setu Pathakram’, to be introduced in the new academic session starting January, will be made available for students of all classes, Chairman of the Expert Committee on curriculum and textbooks, Avik Majumder said.

It is being introduced to help the students understand the subjects better to fill the gaps that may have taken place during online classes. Classes were held in virtual mode ever since schools were shut since March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The educational institutions in West Bengal reopened for students of classes 9-12 in mid-November this year. Training of teachers for the purpose in state-run or government-aided educational institutions has already begun, Majumder said.

“Say, for instance, a student of class 4 in the pre-pandemic time is set to attend class 6 if the junior section reopens from January. The course will act in the same way like a bridge that connects two different points,” Majumder said.

He said the curriculum of the bridge course has been devised for each class by experts. “If offline classes are delayed due to any new development in the coronavirus situation, we will keep it ready for the time till the situation becomes normal,” the educationist said.

Students of classes 6, 8, and 11 will be imparted lessons on the details about coronavirus, the do’s and don’ts for averting contracting the infection, and the necessity of following Covid-appropriate behaviour, Majumder said. “The course material will be customised depending on the respective class and the receptive ability of students,” he said.