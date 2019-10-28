West Bengal governor requests JUTA to attend meeting to discuss UGC pay scale

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the Chancellor of Jadavpur University, has requested the Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association to attend a meeting with him to discuss the demand of implementing the revised UGC pay scale for the teachers.

Advertising

JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI on Monday, the association, which is the major representative body of JU, will meet on Thursday when the university opens after Puja vacation and will decide on the issue of meeting Dhankhar and inform him accordingly.

Roy said on October 27 he got a call from the Governor’s Office requesting him for a meeting between the Governor and JUTA to discuss the demand.

“The caller from the Governor’s office told us Hon’ble Chancellor wants to talk to me and other JUTA representatives to discuss the issue related to our demand for hike in salary. I was also informed that the governor has read reports about our proposed ceasework programme on November 19 and 20 …” the JUTA general secretary said.