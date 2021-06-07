West Bengal govt seeks opinions of students, parents on holding Class 10, 12 board exams

Madhyamik had been earlier scheduled to take place from June 1 and the higher secondary exams from June 15. (File)

The Mamata Banerjee government on Sunday said it had asked parents, students and the general public for their views on holding the state board examinations. The chief minister said people would have to submit their views by 2 pm on Monday.

“Our children’s future is my greatest priority. To this regard, we have formed an expert committee to decide over holding the Class 10th & 12th board exams in 2021. We are also inviting views & opinion from parents, general public, sector experts, civil society & students. I request each one of you to send us your feedback on the issue by e-mailing us on following addresses by June 7th, 2021, 2 PM…Your suggestions will be valuable to us,” Banerjee wrote in a series of tweets.

The state government has formed an expert committee to review the current situation and decide if it is conducive to holding the class 12 board exams. If the panel decides that the exams have to be held, it has to recommend the mode of organising them. If it decides against holding the exams, it has to propose the evaluation criteria.

“While the expert committee is considering and discussing the matter, the Government of West Bengal invites views/opinion from the general public, guardians/parents, students on the above points 2 pm tomorrow, i.e, 7th June, 2021. Your views will be very valuable to us,” the government said in an official notice. The public can mail their opinion to pbssm.spo@gmail.com, commissionersschooleducation@gmail.com and/or wbssed@gmail.com, according to the notification.

On May 25, the chief minister had announced that the class 12 state board exams (Uchcha Madhyamik) would be held in the last week of July and the (Madhyamik) would be scheduled for mid-August. Banerjee added that both exams would be held at home centres, and would involve only compulsory subjects. She proposed shorter examinations lasting 90 minutes for the main subjects, and internal assessments for the rest.

Madhyamik had been earlier scheduled to take place from June 1 and the higher secondary exams from June 15. However, due to a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in the second wave, and subsequent lockdown restrictions placed across the state, both board exams were postponed. The state has cancelled the class 11 examinations.