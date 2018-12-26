West Bengal: Five medical colleges to open in 2019

The state government is planning to open five new medical colleges next year, sources said. They will come up at Diamond Harbour, Purulia, Rampurhat, Raigunj and Cooch Behar.

“Once these medical colleges are operational, approximately 500 undergraduate medical seats will be created,” said a source in the health department.

Government sources said as many as 100 medical seats each will be available in these colleges. The state presently has 2,600 medical seats.

The infrastructural work is almost done and a Medical Council of India team had visited the hospitals to inspect progress of the work, sources said. The colleges will be made operational once the team gives its clearance.

Construction work of four more medical colleges are also likely to start soon, sources said, adding that tenders for them would soon be floated. These colleges are at Jhargram, Tamluk (East Midnapore), Barasat (North 24 Parganas) and Arambag (Hooghly).

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced the setting up of new medical colleges and upgradation of many existing ones. Around 40 super specialty hospitals were also set up across the state.