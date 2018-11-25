West Bengal: Ensure classes are held regularly, Partha Chatterjee tells teachers’ body

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday asked the members of Trinamool Congress-controlled primary teachers’ association to ensure regular classes in schools.

“I have urged the members of our association to see to it that teachers regularly take classes and students also record regular attendance… We must ensure this,” he said.

The minister was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference of the ‘Paschimbanga Trinamool Prathamik Sikshak Samity’.

Coming down heavily on Left-backed primary teachers’ organisation, Chatterjee said, “Where were these protesters who are now hitting the streets with various demands, when the condition of primary teachers was worse in the tenure of the previous regime?”

He said since the TMC came to power in West Bengal, 73,000 teachers were recruited at the primary level and many para-teachers (contractual teachers at elementary level) were made permanent.

To a question about recruitment of primary teachers in 2019, he said, “We must rationalise the process of recruitment first by ascertaining the exact number of vacancies in (different state-run/state-aided) primary schools.”