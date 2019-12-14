West Bengal Education minister asks VCs to dispel confusion over CBCS in state varsities

Last year several road blocks and gheraos took place as a section of students protested for being granted poor attendance figures and debarred from sitting for semester examinations (Representational image) Last year several road blocks and gheraos took place as a section of students protested for being granted poor attendance figures and debarred from sitting for semester examinations (Representational image)

In the wake of the student agitation over poor attendance in different colleges last year, West Bengal Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday asked Vice-Chancellors of universities to work for dispelling confusion about the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) in examinations.

Chatterjee, who held a meeting with VCs of 22 universities of the state, told reporters that one of the aims of the meeting was to dispel confusion about the CBCS among the students and parents.

“As per our feedback, many people are of the view that CBCS means 70 per cent attendance at the semesters. That is not the truth. I told the VCs to communicate the true meaning of CBCS which is not semester-oriented only,” Chatterjee said.

A VC, attending the meeting said the higher educational institutes were asked to convey to the students the flexibility in the CBCS system where students can learn the subjects they want and that evaluation system is modern and objective.

Last year several road blocks and gheraos took place as a section of students protested for being granted poor attendance figures and debarred from sitting for semester examinations.

The state government will also organise an Education Fair on April 3-4 where universities from all over the state will exchange ideas of their ‘good practices’ which have earned acclaim.

To a question if Chancellor of state varsities, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be invited at the fair, Chatterjee said, “We can’t say at the moment whether he will

be invited or not.”

The minister said the VCs were also briefed about the new ‘rule’ that stipulates “Every communication proposed to be made by the Chancellor to any State-aided University shall be routed through the (higher education) department.”

