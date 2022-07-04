West Bengal: UG and PG admission in state-run colleges, universities to begin from July 18 & Sept 1

The West Bengal government has issued the notification for admission in state-run colleges and universities for the academic session 2022-23, with the admission process for undergraduate courses beginning on July 18 and will be completed by September 15. The first semester of the UG courses will commence on September 19.

The admission process for the post-graduate students, however, commences on September 1 and will be completed by October 21. The first semester of the PG courses will commence on November 1.

The admission will take place strictly based on the merit of the students and online mode, says the notification.

“The results for the West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination 2022 have been published and the results of other equivalent examinations are expected to be announced shortly. Considering the success of the online admission process, and since the requisite infrastructure has already been put in place in the State’s higher education institutions, it is hereby informed to all concerned that admissions to all Under Graduate (Honours and General) and Postgraduate courses in the State-funded Higher Education Institutions in West Bengal for the ensuing academic session 2022-2023 will be made online in Standalone mode,” reads the notification dated June 30, which has been made available on Saturday.

The government also informed that the entire admission process will be held in online mode in respective colleges and universities and no physical presence of the students will be required during the process of admission. No application fees will be taken from the students and the admission fees will be deposited to the bank account of the institutions once the entire process is over.

“Online admission process should be done based on merit. Prospective students should not be called for counselling or verification of documents during the process of admission. No physical presence will be required at the College/ University. Charges shall be taken from the students for (i) scanning/ uploading of documents for

online admission and (ii) providing/ making available the application form/ prospectus of admission in all UG/ PG level courses like last year,” the notification adds.