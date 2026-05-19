West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari to revive Vivekananda Merit Scholarship Yojana to support EWS students

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said his government has decided to revive the Vivekananda Merit Scholarship Yojana to support economically weaker students irrespective of their caste and faith, while discontinuing religion-based assistance to imams and others.

Addressing a felicitation programme for 221 meritorious students who excelled in Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, madrassa and central board examinations, he said financial constraints should never become a barrier to higher education.

“The Cabinet decided to stop all religious allowances and introduce the Vivekananda Merit Scholarship Yojana today itself,” Adhikari said.

Stating that deserving students from economically weaker sections would receive support under the revived scholarship programme irrespective of their caste, creed, religion or political affiliation, the chief minister said.