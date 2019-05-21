West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee congratulates successful students of Madhyamik exam

West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 results 2019: The results of Madhyamik examination has been declared on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. This year, the pass percentage touched all-time high at 86.07 per cent. Sougata Das from Muhammadpur Desopran Vidyapth has secured the first position with 694 marks.

Advertising

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the successful students, tweeting, “Congratulations to all students who excelled and all those who took the Madhyamik exams. Good wishes to your parents, your teachers and good luck for all your future endeavours.”

Congratulations to all students who excelled and all those who took the Madhyamik exams. Good wishes to your parents, your teachers and good luck for all your future endeavours — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 21, 2019

“This is for the first time in the history of Madhyamik examination that a student has scored 99 per cent marks. This year, we have also recorded the highest pass percentage in the history of Madhyamik,” said WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly after declaring the results.

LIVE UPDATES | West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 declared

Shreyashi Pal from Falakata Girls High School in North Bengal’s Alipurduar district and Debasmita Saha from Iladevi Girls High School in Cooch Behar district came joint-second after scoring 691 marks.

READ | WBBSE Madhyamik results 2019 declared: For the first time, topper scores 99% marks

Camelia Roy from Raiganj Girls High School in North Dinajpur district and Pratim Mondal from Shantipur Municipal High School in Nadia district became joint- third with 689 marks. Total 51 students featured in the top ten merit list in which a large number of students were from districts.