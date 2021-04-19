West Bengal closes government-run schools, announces early summer vacations as COVID-19 cases rise

The West Bengal state government Monday decided to shut down all state government-run schools amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases. Education minister Partha Chatterjee announced that the schools will remain closed until further notice. The government has also announced early summer vacations.

Similarly, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government Sunday decided to shut down all educational institutes across the union territory until May 15. The decision has been taken due to a spike in the COVID-19 cases and a worsening situation across the country.

Meanwhile, several universities including Bangalore University, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) have also deferred UG, PG exams amid an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.