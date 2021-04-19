scorecardresearch
Monday, April 19, 2021
West Bengal closes government-run schools, announces early summer vacations as COVID-19 cases rise

Education minister Partha Chatterjee announced on Monday that the schools will remain closed until further notice. The government has also announced early summer vacations.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
April 19, 2021 1:20:10 pm
Government-run schools to remain close in West Bengal. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

The West Bengal state government Monday decided to shut down all state government-run schools amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases. Education minister Partha Chatterjee announced that the schools will remain closed until further notice. The government has also announced early summer vacations.

All the state government-run schools to remain closed from tomorrow till further notice. Early summer vacation has been announced, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, said Chatterjee. The government has also announced the summer vacation for government schools from May 7 onwards.

Read | NTA postpones JEE Main April 2021 amid COVID-19 outbreak, revised dates to be announced soon

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Similarly, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government Sunday decided to shut down all educational institutes across the union territory until May 15. The decision has been taken due to a spike in the COVID-19 cases and a worsening situation across the country.

Meanwhile, several universities including Bangalore University, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) have also deferred UG, PG exams amid an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

 

