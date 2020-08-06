West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12 vocational stream result declared, check direct link

WBCHSE HS vocational result 2020: The students can check result through the website- wbresults.nic.in WBCHSE HS vocational result 2020: The students can check result through the website- wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal WBCHSE HS vocational result: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) released the result for Higher Secondary (Vocational) Examination, 2020 on Thursday, August 6. Students can check their results on the official website wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal HS Vocational Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link HS Vocational exam result 2020

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

In the Higher Secondary, Uccha Madhyamik result released earlier, a total of 6.80 lakh (6,80,057) students cleared the examination successfully this year with a record pass percentage of 90.13 per cent. The Science stream has secured the best pass percentage with 98.83 per cent followed by Commerce- 92.22 per cent. The pass percentage in Arts stream touched at 88.74 per cent.

Though the council has not released the merit list, however, Srotasree Ray from Kolkata, Gourab Mondal, Arpan Mondal from Bankura, and Aikya Banerjee from Hooghly topped the exam securing 499 marks.

